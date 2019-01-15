Town issues boil order after fire send water pressure down

WOLCOTTVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Residents of a northeastern Indiana town are being told to boil their water for a few days after a large weekend fire sent water pressure plunging.

The fire Saturday afternoon destroyed MC Surplus in downtown Wolcottville. Utilities Superintendent Darin Garrett tells WANE-TV the town normally pumps 80,000 to 100,000 gallons of water per day, but it pumped more than 220,000 gallons Saturday.

Garrett says Wolcottville didn't run out of water, but the pressure dropped so low it seemed that way. He says that when the pressure gets that low, the town issues a boil water notice as a precaution.

He says the town is sending two water samples to the Indiana Department of Environmental Management and hopes to learn Wednesday if it can lift the boil order.

___

Information from: WANE-TV, http://www.wane.com/