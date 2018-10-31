Town makes preparations for 200th anniversary

DARIEN — In a little over a year, the town will be celebrating its 200th birthday.

To celebrate the bicentennial, a series of events are in the works. On Monday the Board of Selectmen established a Darien Bicentennial Committee.

“A group of people at my request has been already forming to plan and execute our 200th town anniversary,” First Selectman Jayme Stevenson said.

In recognition of the bicentennial, the board wanted to formalize the committee’s process as an advisory committee to the Board of Selectmen, she said.

“Whatever the committee decides will take the form of probably a yearlong recognition of our 200th anniversary of the incorporation of the town of Darien,” Stevenson said.

Officially incorporated in 1820, the celebrations would occur in town throughout 2020. A number of people have been working on the committee, ranging from the historical society to members of the Chamber of Commerce, Stevenson said

“Formally, we only need a small committee to be entrusted,” she said.

The committee will have no more than nine residents and no fewer than five. Requests for any funds for the events will be included in the fiscal year 2019-2020 town budget. The committee currently has room for five more community members.

Other members of the community are also welcome to work with the committee on the celebrations. Residents who wish to volunteer can contact the First Selectman’s Office. David Pollet, chairman of the Monuments and Ceremonies Commission, has already joined to organize the efforts.

Margaret McIntire, executive director of the Darien Historical Society, has been asked to be part of the group. In addition to the Darien Historical Society, the Parks and Recreation Department will have a significant role in organizing celebrations.

“There are a host of people that have been engaged to work in this committee from all aspects of the community,” Stevenson said.

With several significant developments coming, the anniversary could serve as more than just a celebration.

“It’s going to be coming at a time when there’s so many exciting things happening in Darien that it’s going to be a natural way of marketing for the town,” Stevenson said.

dj.simmons@hearstmediact.com, 203-842-2568