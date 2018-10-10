Tractor-trailer full of salad dressing spills on interstate

MANSFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A tractor-trailer hauling a cargo of salad dressing spilled all over an interstate road in Massachusetts.

On Tuesday morning, the truck was driving on Interstate 495 in Mansfield Tuesday morning when it struck the underside of a bridge. The crash spilled the contents of the truck across the road, only leaving one lane open Tuesday morning.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was taken to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The crash caused significant traffic backups in the area as crews worked to clear the scene. All southbound lanes of the highway were reopened by 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Police are working to determine the cause of the crash.