Madison braces for more flooding, disruption

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Madison city officials are warning residents that rising lake levels will lead to flooding, including main roads in and out of the city center around the state Capitol.

The warnings Thursday come as western parts of Madison and other nearby small towns are still recovering from massive rainfall Monday night that led to flooded homes, abandoned vehicles, washed out roads and bridges and one death in Madison.

The Madison isthmus encompassing the Capitol and the city's main business and financial districts lies between Lake Mendota to Lake Monona.

The city was making sand bags available for residents and businesses to use in advance of more predicted rainfall on Friday which would worsen the situation.

The city is warning that it may have to close the main road east out of the isthmus, a step that would cause a traffic nightmare for residents and workers.