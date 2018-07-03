Trail at Utah's Zion National Park closed after rock fall

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A trail at Utah's Zion National Park has been closed after a rock fall.

Aly Baltrus with Zion National Park says the rock fall occurred Monday afternoon on the Hidden Canyon trail. No one was injured.

KSL-TV reports the fall is in a 45-foot section of the trail where hikers hold chains.

Baltrus says the area must be cleared of sand and rocks and it will be closed at least through Tuesday.

