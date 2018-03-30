https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/article/Train-strikes-pole-delays-service-12792947.php
Train strikes pole, delays service
Published 1:07 am, Friday, March 30, 2018
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A commuter train has crashed into a pole in Pennsylvania, causing several hours of delays.
WPVI-TV reports one of the cars on a northbound Norristown High Speed Line train hit the pole near the County Line Station in Villanova Thursday around 5:30 p.m.
The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority says service was suspended for about three hours afterward.
No injuries have been reported.
