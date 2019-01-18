Transportation district in Astoria struggles under shutdown

ASTORIA, Ore. (AP) — The Sunset Empire Transportation District that services Clatsop County is struggling under the government shutdown.

The Daily Astorian reports Friday that the service provides federally funded rural intercity bus service in the county in far northwest Oregon.

The agency receives more than half of its money through federal reimbursement grants, but the federal employees who administer those grants have been furloughed.

Sunset Empire is feeling the crunch when it comes to paying vendors and operating expenses.

The agency has a contingency budget but has used much of it to recover from a data loss, and to help cover the cost of operating the Lower Columbia Connector route to Rainer, Washington.

District director Jeff Hanzen is looking at reducing service on lesser-used routes and cutting back hours.

