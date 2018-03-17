Trapped Oregon judge damages courtroom trying to break out

OREGON CITY, Ore. (AP) — A western Oregon county judge inadvertently locked inside her courtroom caused an estimated $3,000 in damage trying to break out.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports in a story on Friday that Clackamas County Judge Susie Norby became trapped in her courtroom late on a Sunday earlier this month.

The marble above one of the exterior doors became loose after she used a wooden bench as a battering ram before a deputy let her out.

Norby says she's deeply saddened to have caused harm to a beautiful and historic building that she cherishes and is grateful to work in. She offered to pay for the damage.

But Clackamas County spokesman Tim Heider says the county will pay for repairs with money in its general fund.

