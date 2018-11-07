Traverse City voters go against 100-foot-tall condo project

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Traverse City voters turned out against a proposal to build a 100-foot-tall (30.5-meter-tall) condominium development amid debate on how taller buildings could affect the character of the popular northern Michigan tourist destination.

Unofficial results show about 60 percent opposed the measure in Tuesday's election. Voters gained the ability in 2016 to approve or reject construction over 60 feet (18 meters) tall.

The first project before voters was 326 Land Company's proposed Peninsula Place. Tom McIntyre, 326 Land Company's controlling member, told the Traverse City Record-Eagle he was disappointed by the outcome. The project could be redesigned or a legal challenge brought.

Grant Parsons, a member of City Proposal 1 opposition group Committee to Protect TC, says the outcome is part of a 30-year trend of voters turning down big development.