Treasury's watchdog to look into Tubman bill delay

The U.S. Treasury's watchdog says it will look into why the redesign of the $20 bill featuring Harriet Tubman was delayed.

The Office of the Inspector General said in a letter on Friday to Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., that it will consider the matter as part of another audit that is about to begin. The Senate minority leader had asked the inspector general's office to investigate the circumstances surrounding the decision to delay the redesign "including any involvement by the White House."

The redesign was initially scheduled for 2020. But Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said last month that it would be delayed so the $10 bill and the $50 bill could be redesigned first for security reasons to make it harder for the bills to be counterfeited.