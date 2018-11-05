Tribal Council re-elects chairman for fourth term

MASHANTUCKET, Conn. (AP) — The Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Council has voted to re-elect Rodney Butler to serve as its chairman for a fourth consecutive three-year term.

Daniel Menihan was re-elected for a second term on the council, and former Vice Chairman Richard Sebastian also won a council seat Sunday.

The council manages the tribe and tribal-owned business enterprises including the Foxwoods Resort Casino.

Butler worked in the finance department at Foxwoods before leaving to serve on the Tribal Council in 2004.

The new council-elects will be sworn into office in January.