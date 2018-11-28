Tribal health conference examines climate change in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A conference hosted by the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium aims to help communities adapt by connecting them to others on the front lines of climate change.

KTVA-TV reports the annual Alaska Tribal Conference on Environmental Management in Anchorage brings together tribes, nonprofits, and state and federal agencies to address environmental issues.

Event coordinator Desirae Roehl says the conference this week provides an opportunity for groups to learn from each other and "look for innovative solutions."

A.J. Salkoski of the consortium says one of the areas of concern is food security. He says that they want to make sure food is able to be stored safely as permafrost melts and disrupts ice cellars in the north.

