Tribe and state withdraw suit against Department of Interior

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut and the Mashantucket Pequots have withdrawn a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Interior, which recently approved an off-reservation casino in East Windsor.

They sued in 2017, alleging improper political influences were behind the lack of action on proposed amendments to agreements between Connecticut and the tribe. It's the subject of a federal ethics investigation, one of several pending against former Secretary Ryan Zinke, who has denied any wrongdoing.

The proposed changes were ultimately approved last week.

Attorney General William Tong's spokeswoman said Tuesday "the suit is no longer necessary." Mashantucket spokeswoman Lori Potter says the tribe hopes there can now be "a new beginning" in its relationship with the department.

The Pequots and Mohegans want to build the border casino to compete with MGM Resorts in Springfield, Massachusetts.