Troopers issued 16K-plus tickets during enforcement period

New York State Trooper Shawn Gould prepares a vehicle and traffic ticket after stopping a motorist for using a hand held cell phone while driving on Thursday, April 12, 2018, in Halfmoon, N.Y. (Skip Dickstein/Times Union) less New York State Trooper Shawn Gould prepares a vehicle and traffic ticket after stopping a motorist for using a hand held cell phone while driving on Thursday, April 12, 2018, in Halfmoon, N.Y. (Skip ... more Photo: SKIP DICKSTEIN

New York State Trooper Shawn Gould stops a motorist for using a hand-held cell phone while driving on Thursday, April 12, 2018, in Halfmoon, N.Y. (Skip Dickstein/Times Union) New York State Trooper Shawn Gould stops a motorist for using a hand-held cell phone while driving on Thursday, April 12, 2018, in Halfmoon, N.Y. (Skip Dickstein/Times Union) Photo: SKIP DICKSTEIN

New York State Trooper Shawn Gould stops a motorist for using a hand-held cell phone while driving on Thursday, April 12, 2018, in Halfmoon, N.Y. (Skip Dickstein/Times Union) New York State Trooper Shawn Gould stops a motorist for using a hand-held cell phone while driving on Thursday, April 12, 2018, in Halfmoon, N.Y. (Skip Dickstein/Times Union) Photo: SKIP DICKSTEIN

New York State Trooper Shawn Gould stops a motorist for using a hand-held cell phone while driving on Thursday, April 12, 2018, in Halfmoon, N.Y. (Skip Dickstein/Times Union) New York State Trooper Shawn Gould stops a motorist for using a hand-held cell phone while driving on Thursday, April 12, 2018, in Halfmoon, N.Y. (Skip Dickstein/Times Union) Photo: SKIP DICKSTEIN

New York State Trooper Shawn Gould stops a motorist for using a hand-held cell phone while driving on Thursday, April 12, 2018, in Halfmoon, N.Y. (Skip Dickstein/Times Union) New York State Trooper Shawn Gould stops a motorist for using a hand-held cell phone while driving on Thursday, April 12, 2018, in Halfmoon, N.Y. (Skip Dickstein/Times Union) Photo: SKIP DICKSTEIN, Albany Times Union

New York State Trooper Shawn Gould stops a motorist for using a hand-held cell phone while driving on Thursday, April 12, 2018, in Halfmoon, N.Y. (Skip Dickstein/Times Union) New York State Trooper Shawn Gould stops a motorist for using a hand-held cell phone while driving on Thursday, April 12, 2018, in Halfmoon, N.Y. (Skip Dickstein/Times Union) Photo: SKIP DICKSTEIN, Albany Times Union









Photo: SKIP DICKSTEIN Image 1 of / 6 Caption Close Troopers issued 16K-plus tickets during enforcement period 1 / 6 Back to Gallery

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — State police say troopers issued more than 16,500 tickets during the recent Halloween enforcement period conducted across New York.

The special enforcement began Oct. 26 and continued through last Thursday. During that weeklong span troopers issued a total of 16,680 tickets.

During the campaign troopers set up sobriety checkpoints, boosted patrols and ticketed distracted drivers who used handheld electronic devices.

State police say 266 people were arrested for driving while intoxicated and troopers investigated nearly 1,800 accidents. More than 250 people were injured and there were three fatalities.

Of all the tickets issued, about one-third were for speeding.