Troubled Ferguson nursing home to close in January

FERGUSON, Mo. (AP) — A Ferguson nursing home beset by problems, including the alleged rape of an elderly resident, is shutting down.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that people who attended a Tuesday meeting at Christian Care Home were told it will close because it lacks enough patients to cover costs. A Post-Dispatch reporter was barred from the meeting.

Relatives of residents were told they'll have 30 to 60 days to move them. The facility closes in January.

An email message left Wednesday with the nursing home administrator was not immediately returned.

Vivian Collette Green called police in September after finding injuries suggesting that her 84-year-old mother was raped. The elderly woman has dementia and can't speak.

A possible suspect living in the nursing home has been identified but not charged, pending lab results.

