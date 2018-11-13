Trump administration sides with tribes in drilling dispute

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The Trump administration plans to appeal a federal court ruling that would allow oil and gas drilling on land considered sacred to Native American tribes in Montana and Canada.

U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke said Tuesday it would be inappropriate to allow drilling in northwestern Montana's Badger-Two Medicine area, site of the creation story for the Blackfoot tribes.

A judge in September reinstated a nearly 10-square mile (26-square kilometer) oil and gas lease in the area bordering the Blackfeet Reservation and Glacier National Park. It had been cancelled under President Barack Obama.

The case puts Zinke's agency on the side of conservationists and against an oil and gas company, a relatively uncommon position for the pro-energy administration.

Attorneys for lease owner Solenex LLC of Baton Rouge, Louisiana had urged Zinke to uphold its drilling rights.