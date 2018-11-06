Trump-backed McMaster, Democrat Smith vie for SC governor

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster casts votes at a polling station Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Columbia, S.C. Voters in thirty six states will cast ballots in gubernatorial races on Tuesday. South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster casts votes at a polling station Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Columbia, S.C. Voters in thirty six states will cast ballots in gubernatorial races on Tuesday. Photo: Sean Rayford, AP

FILE-In this Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018 file photo, Democratic state Rep. James Smith answers a question during a South Carolina governor debate with Gov. Henry McMaster at Greenville Technical College, in Greenville, S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster is seeking his first full term in office Tuesday against Smith. (Lauren Petracca/The Post And Courier via AP, File) less FILE-In this Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018 file photo, Democratic state Rep. James Smith answers a question during a South Carolina governor debate with Gov. Henry McMaster at Greenville Technical College, in ... more Photo: Lauren Petracca, AP

Photo: Sean Rayford, AP

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The time has come for South Carolina voters to decide if they will give Gov. Henry McMaster a full term in the office he's held for nearly two years, as he goes head-to-head Tuesday with Democratic state Rep. James Smith in a race that, in a way, also tests the mettle of President Donald Trump in the state.

Polls opened Tuesday morning and will close at 7 p.m. as South Carolina picks which candidate will lead the state for the next four years.

The contest is also a test for Trump, who is backing McMaster and has campaigned for him in the state, which he carried easily in 2016. McMaster has been a loyal supporter of the president, backing his candidacy in early 2016, much to the surprise of some of McMaster's closest and longest-term advisers. McMaster, then lieutenant governor, was the first statewide-elected official in the country to endorse Trump.

A recent Winthrop University poll showed Trump with a 44 percent approval rating in the state, higher than his mark nationally.

McMaster's own contest is the election that was supposed to be wide open but turned into a situation that allowed McMaster to run as an incumbent, albeit an unelected one. McMaster became governor early last year when Trump tapped Nikki Haley as his Ambassador to the United Nations, creating an opening for the then-lieutenant governor to ascend to the state's top job.

South Carolina hasn't elected a Democrat as its governor in 20 years. This is the first election in which South Carolina elects its governor and lieutenant governor on a ticket. Both McMaster and Smith have chosen women as their running mates, and either one would become the second woman in state history elected to the office.

McMaster, 71, served two terms as South Carolina's attorney general and previously led the state's Republican Party. He lost a previous gubernatorial bid, coming in third in a four-way GOP primary in 2010 to Haley. Helping with her transition and on several issues including ethics reform, McMaster was elected lieutenant governor in 2014, which positioned him to take over a few years later.

Although his new position allowed him the mantle of running as an incumbent, McMaster drew four Republican challengers for this year's primary election, forcing him to fend off criticism he hadn't done enough to justify a full term in office. Forced into a runoff, McMaster ultimately defeated businessman John Warren, who has since endorsed his candidacy.

Smith, 51, has represented the Columbia area in the state Legislature for more than 20 years. The attorney was a JAG officer in the US Army Reserve and South Carolina Army National Guard but resigned his commission after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks to enlist in the infantry, ultimately serving in Afghanistan.

In this race, he has backing from former Vice President Joe Biden, who recorded a video for Smith's candidacy and appeared at a fundraiser for him last month.

Clay Counts, a 25-year-old tech salesman from Liberty, said he respects Smith but felt McMaster had done a good enough job taking over for Haley to merit his own four-year term.

"I think Gov. McMaster will do a good job of being an ambassador of South Carolina to bring in new industry," Count said. "I like the leadership he has shown in his interim and would like for him to continue serving."

Rebecca Ellerton, 32, of Mount Pleasant, said she cast her vote more against the Republican incumbent than for Smith, although she said she admired the Democrat.

"I'm more opposed to Henry McMaster than in support of James Smith, although I think James Smith is a great candidate and would serve our state well as governor," said Ellerton, who does customer support at Blackbaud.

Including primaries on both sides, this year's governor contest has been South Carolina's priciest statewide election to date. McMaster raised more than $7.3 million this year and spent more than $6.7 million overall, including in the primary and runoff.

Smith raised nearly $2.9 million and spent more than $2.5 million to win his three-way primary outright.

Meg Kinnard can be reached on Twitter at http://twitter.com/MegKinnardAP .

For AP's complete coverage of the U.S. midterm elections: http://apne.ws/APPolitics