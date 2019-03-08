Trump budget to include $100M for daughter Ivanka's project

FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2019, file photo, Ivanka Trump speaks during a roundtable on the Women's Global Development and Prosperity Initiative in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington. President Donald Trump's 2020 budget proposal will include $100 million for a global women's fund spearheaded by his daughter Ivanka Trump.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump's 2020 budget proposal will include $100 million for a global women's fund spearheaded by his daughter Ivanka Trump.

A White House official tells The Associated Press that the budget, expected to be released Monday, will include the funding for the Women's Global Development and Prosperity Initiative. The administration last month launched the government-wide project, led by the Republican president's daughter and senior adviser.

The White House official was not authorized to speak publicly about budget details in advance and requested anonymity.

The new initiative aims to help 50 million women in the developing world get ahead economically over the next six years. The U.S. Agency for International Development initially set up a $50 million fund for the effort, using already budgeted money.