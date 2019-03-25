Trump budget would nix ban on dumping sediment in Lake Erie

CLEVELAND (AP) — President Donald Trump's new budget proposal is seeking to end Ohio's ban on dumping dredged material from Cleveland into Lake Erie.

The ban, as it stands now, says that sediment dredged from Cleveland's harbor and the Cuyahoga River can't go into the lake without approval from the state of Ohio.

The Republican president's proposed budget for the Environmental Protection Agency would change the rule that was put in place by state lawmakers in Ohio.

Ohio also has a law that says the federal agency that maintains shipping channels will stop all dumping in the lake by the summer of 2020.

Cleveland.com reports that some of members of Ohio's congressional delegation say they'll try to keep the dumping ban in place.

___

Information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com