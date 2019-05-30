Trump hitting Mexico with 5% tariff in response to migrants

FILE - In this Nov. 21, 2018, file photo, two Honduran men pose as a photographer, at left, takes their picture after the group climbed the border wall separating Tijuana, Mexico, and San Diego, before climbing back down on the Mexican side, seen from San Diego. A federal judge is expected to decide Friday, May 24, 2019, whether to block the White House from spending billions of dollars to build a wall on the Mexican border with money secured under President Donald Trump's declaration of a national emergency. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File) less FILE - In this Nov. 21, 2018, file photo, two Honduran men pose as a photographer, at left, takes their picture after the group climbed the border wall separating Tijuana, Mexico, and San Diego, before climbing ... more Photo: Gregory Bull, Associated Press Photo: Gregory Bull, Associated Press Image 1 of / 60 Caption Close Trump hitting Mexico with 5% tariff in response to migrants 1 / 60 Back to Gallery

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a surprise announcement that could compromise a major trade deal, President Donald Trump announced Thursday that he is slapping a 5% tariff on all Mexican imports to pressure the country to do more to crack down on the surge of Central American migrants trying to cross the border.

He said the percentage will gradually increase "until the Illegal Immigration problem is remedied."

Trump made the announcement by tweet after telling reporters earlier Thursday that he was planning "a major statement" that would be his "biggest" so far on the border.

"On June 10th, the United States will impose a 5% Tariff on all goods coming into our Country from Mexico, until such time as illegal migrants coming through Mexico, and into our Country, STOP. The Tariff will gradually increase until the Illegal Immigration problem is remedied," he wrote, "at which time the Tariffs will be removed."

Trump Says He'll Be 'Giving A Response' To Mexico 'Doing Virtually Nothing To Stop Illegal Immigrants' President Trump slammed Mexico on Tuesday. Now Playing: Trump Says He'll Be 'Giving A Response' To Mexico 'Doing Virtually Nothing To Stop Illegal Immigrants' AD:

Trump has accused the Mexican government of failing to do enough to crack down on the surge of Central American migrants who have been flowing to the U.S in search of asylum from countries including El Salvador, Honduras and Gautama.

The announcement comes as the administration has been pushing for passage of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement that would update the North American Free Trade Agreement.

During a visit to Canada on Thursday, Vice President Mike Pence vowed the deal would be passed this year.

"Our administration is working earnestly with leaders in the Congress of the United States to approve the USMCA this summer," he said. Asked by reporters about the new tariff consideration, Pence said both Mexico and Congress need to do more and that Trump is determined to use his authority to call on them to do so.

___

Follow Long and Colvin on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ctlong1 and https://twitter.com/colvinj