Trump prepares to tighten trade embargo on Cuba

HAVANA (AP) — U.S. officials say the Trump administration is preparing to tighten the six-decade trade embargo on Cuba on Monday by allowing some lawsuits against foreign companies using properties confiscated by the Cuban government after its 1959 revolution.

Every president since Bill Clinton has suspended a section of the 1996 Helms-Burton act that would allow such lawsuits because they would snarl companies from U.S.-allied countries in years of complicated litigation that could prompt international trade claims against the United States.

Major investors in Cuba include British tobacco giant Imperial Brands, which runs a joint venture with the Cuban government making premium cigars. Spanish hoteliers Iberostar and Melia run dozens of hotels across the island. And French beverage-maker Pernod-Ricard makes Havana Club rum with a Cuban state distiller.