Trump threatens new restrictions for high overstay countries

President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, April 22, 2019, during the annual White House Easter Egg Roll. President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, April 22, 2019, during the annual White House Easter Egg Roll. Photo: Alex Brandon, AP Photo: Alex Brandon, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Trump threatens new restrictions for high overstay countries 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is considering suspending or limiting U.S. entry for individuals from countries with high rates of short-term visa overstays.

That's according to a memo signed Monday by President Donald Trump that directs his administration to examine ways to minimize overstays as part of a larger focus on immigration.

The memo directs the secretaries of state and homeland security to find effective ways to combat what the administration says is a rampant number of overstays. They are supposed to make recommendations within 120 days.

The nonpartisan Center for Migration Studies says that visa overstays exceed illegal border crossings.