Trump to hold Pennsylvania rally days after rival Biden did

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters on the South Lawn before leaving the White House in Washington, Monday, May 20, 2019, to attend a campaign rally in Montoursville, Pa.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is heading to Pennsylvania to campaign for a Republican congressional candidate — and himself.

Trump's appearance Monday in the key battleground state comes two days after 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden held a campaign rally in Philadelphia.

The president is traveling to Montoursville (mahn-TOORZ'-vihl) on behalf of Republican Fred Keller, who faces Democrat Marc Friedenberg in Tuesday's election to fill the U.S. House seat formerly held by Republican Rep. Tom Marino, who resigned in January. Voters in the heavily GOP district overwhelmingly backed Trump over Democrat Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election.

Trump narrowly defeated Clinton in Pennsylvania in 2016.

Biden, the former vice president and Pennsylvania native who leads his Democratic presidential rivals, is mounting a strong push in the state.