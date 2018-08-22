Trump to hold rally in Evansville next week, support Braun

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — President Donald Trump will hold a rally in Evansville next week.

The rally at the Ford Center will begin at 7 p.m. on Aug. 30. Doors will open to the public at 4 p.m. Tickets can be requested online .

Michael Glassner, chief operating officer for Donald J. Trump for President Inc., said Wednesday the president is expected to discuss the economy, his immigration and trade policies, his proposal to increase the authority given to states to decide how and how much to regulate existing coal-fired power plants.

Glassner says Trump also will support Republican Mike Braun in his race against Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly.

Trump's last visit to Indiana came in May when he went to Elkhart and praised Braun two days after the divisive Republican Senate primary.