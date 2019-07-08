Trump will 'no longer deal' with UK ambassador after cables

In this Friday, Oct. 20, 2017 photo, British Ambassador Kim Darroch hosts a National Economists Club event at the British Embassy in Washington. Leaked diplomatic cables published Sunday, July 7,2 019, in a British newspaper reveal that Britain's ambassador to the United States described President Donald Trump's administration as "clumsy and inept" while grappling with international problems. less In this Friday, Oct. 20, 2017 photo, British Ambassador Kim Darroch hosts a National Economists Club event at the British Embassy in Washington. Leaked diplomatic cables published Sunday, July 7,2 019, in a ... more Photo: Sait Serkan Gurbuz, AP Photo: Sait Serkan Gurbuz, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Trump will 'no longer deal' with UK ambassador after cables 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he will "no longer deal" with the British ambassador to the United States following the leak of frank cables assessing his administration.

Trump says of the ambassador, Kim Darroch, "I do not know the Ambassador, but he is not liked or well thought of within the U.S." He tweets, "We will no longer deal with him."

Darroch's cables branded Trump's administration "dysfunctional" and "inept." He also said there are doubts about whether the White House "will ever look competent" and that the only way to communicate with Trump is by being simple and blunt.

The leaked documents were published by the Mail on Sunday, and pointed to stress in the "special relationship" between the U.S. and the U.K. that has held strong since World War II.