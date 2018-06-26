Turnout could be low Tuesday for House and Senate runoffs

























JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A relative handful of voters could choose Mississippi's Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate and the Republican nominee for a U.S. House seat.

Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann is warning that turnout could be abysmal in Tuesday's runoff.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Voters in the 3rd District will choose a Republican nominee to succeed retiring U.S. Rep Greg Harper. District Attorney Michael Guest of Brandon led hospital fundraiser Whit Hughes of Madison in the first primary June 5.

The district contains 24 counties running diagonally across the state's middle.

Democrats statewide will choose between state House minority leader David Baria of Bay St. Louis and venture capitalist Howard Sherman of Meridian. The winner will challenge U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker and two other candidates in November.