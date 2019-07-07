Twin River Casino stepping up criticism of lottery deal

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The owner of Rhode Island's casinos is stepping up its criticism of a deal designed to keep International Game Technology in the state.

Twin River Worldwide Holdings took out a full page advertisement in The Sunday Journal asserting that the proposal would cost the state hundreds of millions of dollars in lost gambling revenue.

Under the deal, which will be the subject of a legislative session after Labor Day, IGT would pay the state $25 million, make $150 million in capital investments over the next 20 years and keep at least 1,100 permanent jobs in Rhode Island.

In exchange, the Lottery would be required to get 85 percent of its 5,000-plus electronic gambling machines from IGT.

Twin Rivers says the contract for the machines should instead go out to bid.

