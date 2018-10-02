Two cars broken into in Darien

DARIEN — Two cars were recently burglarized in Darien, but nothing found stolen.

On Sept. 29 at 11:13 a.m., a woman told police she noticed someone had entered her vehicle, a 2016 Audi Q3, earlier that morning. According to officers, she found the center console and glove box ajar, and papers scattered around the front seats.

The vehicle had been left unlocked overnight and nothing appeared to be missing, police said.

The next day at 10:27 a.m., a resident on Richmond Drive reported her 2012 Toyota Highlander had been burglarized overnight. She told police her vehicle was most likely unlocked, and officers did not notice signs of forced entry. According to police, nothing appeared to have been taken and no additional evidence was found during a search of the neighborhood.

