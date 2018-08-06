Two cars burglarized in Darien

DARIEN — Two cars were recently reported burglarized with money stolen.

On Aug. 3 around 9 a.m. a Crimmins Road resident found the glove box open in her car and papers strewn around. According to police, she realized she hadn’t left her vehicle, a gray 2016 Chevy Tahoe, in that condition and it had been entered overnight. The victim said $20 in cash was missing from her center console.

Days later on Aug. 5, a 2012 Toyota Sienna was broken into on Post Road.

According to police, the victim said she had been in the YMCA from 1 to 4 p.m. When she returned to her vehicle, she discovered the front passenger’s side window broken. Missing from the center console of the vehicle was a purse containing the her driver’s license, social security cards, checkbook, credit cards and approximately $20 in cash. The purse was worth $350, according to police.

The victim said her vehicle had been locked.

