Two cars stolen, others broken into in Darien

DARIEN — Police are investigating two stolen vehicles reported on Saturday morning in town, along with a slew of unlocked cars that were entered.

The first car was a BMW stolen from a Patton Drive home. The owner was unsure if the car was unlocked and whether the keys were inside, although he later reported the keys appeared to be missing.

The second car was a 2014 Lexus taken from a driveway on Lynn Court. In that case, the car was unlocked and the keys were inside. Surveillance video showed a light-colored sedan pass by the house several times before stopping. Two men wearing dark-hooded sweatshirts got out, entered the Lexus, and drove it away.

Eight cars parked on Lynn Court, Echo Drive, Alpine Lane, Hilton Street, Brown Street and the Post Road were entered overnight. The cars were unlocked and, in most instances, were just rummaged through. However, $5 in change was taken from one vehicle, $3 from another and a tote bag and wallet from a third.