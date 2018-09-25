Two cars stolen, two more entered on Huckleberry Lane

DARIEN — Two cars were reported stolen on Huckleberry Lane and two more were broken into last week.

On Sept. 19 at 5:33 a.m., police were dispatched on the report of two stolen vehicles. According to police, two 2015 Mazda CX5’s were parked in the driveway the night before and were last seen around 11:30 p.m.

Police said one of the stolen vehicles was involved in a pursuit by Westport police on Sept. 24, during which three suspects were apprehended. The department is currently working with Westport police in an attempt to resolve the case.

According to police, no evidence was discovered on scene or during a search on Huckleberry Lane, but a second incident was discovered.

During a search of the area, an officer discovered a 2018 Toyota Highlander with its door ajar in a driveway and the glove box open. A second vehicle, a 2018 BMW, was locked and undisturbed. The third vehicle in the driveway, a 2007 Toyota Avalon, was found with the front left door ajar, but nothing appeared disturbed.

According to police, none of the homeowners were home at the time. Contact was later made, and the homeowner informed officers that nothing had been taken from either of the two burglarized vehicles. Police said the two entered vehicles were left with the doors unlocked overnight.

