Two charged with breach of peace

DARIEN — A distrubance at Avalon Apartments on Hollow Tree Ridge Road resulted in breach of peace charges for two Darien residents.

On Sept. 2 at 2:56 a.m., a victim told police an argument with Nisrine Nassih began when they returned home from being out at a bar. The victim put a bag together to go to a hotel for the night, but Nassih would not give the victim their phone or wallet back.

According to police, Nassih, a 33-year-old Darien resident, pushed the victim during the argument. Officers then met with a second victim who said they were pushed by John Tsionis, a 38-year-old Darien resident, during the argument. The second victim refused to say what the argument was about, but denied pushing Tsionis.

An uninvolved family member observed Tsionis “mess up” the second victim’s hair during the argument. According to police, the second victim refused to give any more details regarding the incident.

Police issued misdemeanor summonses for Tsionis and Nassih, and they were charged with breach of peace. Both were released from the scene on a promise to appear in state Superior Court in Stamford on Sept. 4.

dj.simmons@hearstmediact.com, 203-842-2568