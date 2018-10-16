Two vehicles burglarized on Noroton Avenue

DARIEN — Two cars were broken into on Noroton Avenue, according to police.

On Oct. 9 at 8:19 a.m., a woman entered her 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee and observed the driver’s side door was ajar, police said. The vehicle had been parked in her driveway at 237 Noroton Ave. and left unlocked overnight. The resident also observed both passenger side doors were left wide open and there was a handbag that did not belong to her on the back seat.

Police said missing from the 2016 Jeep was a white $25 iPhone charger, a $125 black Lu Lu Lemon bag, four essential oil bottles valued at $72, a $120 Bluetooth speaker, various cosmetics, gift cards from Green & Tonic and Sephora, as well as miscellaneous paperwork that had been in the bag.

During a follow-up investigation, a neighbor at 239 Noroton Ave. said she had left a bag in her unlocked 2017 Acura RDX while parked overnight in her driveway. It was later determined to be the same bag discovered in the back seat of the 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee. The neighbor said the bag was the only thing removed from her vehicle and all of the items in the recovered bag were still accounted for.

