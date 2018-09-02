UNE kicks off its inaugural football season

BIDDEFORD, Maine (AP) — There's a new Division III football team in Maine.

The University of New England kicked off its inaugural season last weekend against Coast Guard and will host their first home game this coming weekend against Husson.

President James Herbert tells the Journal Tribune that the kickoff of the season is the culmination of years of work "and really just a wonderful moment for UNE."

Hundreds of fans traveled to New London, Connecticut. The UNE team, made up mostly of freshmen and sophomores, lost the game 33-7.