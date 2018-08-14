UNM Regents to vote again on cutting sports teams

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The University of New Mexico Board of Regents will meet to satisfy claimed violations of state open meeting laws when it decided in July to cut four sports programs.

The regents voted unanimously July 19 to eliminate men's soccer, men's and women's skiing and women's beach volleyball. They also voted to cut diving from the women's swimming and diving program and reduce the men's track and field roster.

New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas accused the board of not properly giving the public notice that it would be discussing the cuts at last month's meeting.

The next meeting will be Friday. It will include a presentation on a plan to discontinue the sports and time for public comment.

Ahead of the previous vote, regents heard emotional testimony from players, coaches and community members about the importance of the programs.

Information from: KOB-TV, http://www.kob.com