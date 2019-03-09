US House passes bill to promoted school energy efficiency

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The U.S. House of Representatives has approved bipartisan legislation to help schools become more energy efficient in Vermont and across the country.

The Streamlining Energy Efficiency for Schools Act backed by Vermont's Democratic U.S. Rep. Peter Welch would help schools better navigate federal energy efficiency programs and financing options.

Welch says investments in energy efficiency create jobs, save money, and improve the environment.

Streamlining federal programs and cutting red tape, will result in lower energy use and lower energy bills for taxpayer funded school systems in Vermont and around the country.

Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins has introduced companion legislation in the Senate.