US Open hosts Arthur Ashe Kids' Day

NEW YORK (AP) — A day before the start of the U.S. Open, the famed New York tennis grounds were open to kids wielding rackets for their own fun games.

It was Arthur Ashe Kids' Day at the site of the U.S. Open in Flushing, Queens.

The day honored Ashe, the late tennis great. And children got to meet some of today's greats. They also enjoyed off-court activities including face painting, storytelling and music.

Proceeds from Sunday's fun will help fund youth tennis programs.

The big tournament opens on Monday.