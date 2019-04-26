US adds Venezuela foreign minister to sanctions target list

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration has added the Venezuelan foreign minister to a Treasury Department sanctions target list as it increases pressure on embattled President Nicolas Maduro.

A U.S. statement issued Friday says Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza along with a judge have been added to a growing list of Venezuelan officials designated for sanctions by the Treasury Department.

The designation of Arreaza and Judge Carol Bealexis Padilla de Arretureta freezes any assets they have in the United States and prohibits any U.S. citizens or entities from having any financial dealings with them.

It's part of an effort by the Trump administration to press Maduro to leave office amid a deep political and economic crisis.

The U.S. and more than 50 other governments view Maduro's re-election last year as illegitimate.