US looks to get more cash from allies that host US troops

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is eyeing a plan to seek more money from allied European and other nations where American troops are based.

Several U.S. officials say the White House has asked the Defense Department to gather data on the costs of keeping troops other countries and how much those nations contribute to the expenses.

The officials aren't authorized to publicly discuss internal deliberations and are speaking on condition of anonymity.

President Donald Trump has tried to get NATO allies to meet the goal of spending 2 percent of their gross domestic product on defense. A number of allies have increased their spending.

National Security Council spokesman Garrett Marquis is declining provide details on any ongoing deliberations. He says ensuring fairer burden-sharing has long been a U.S. goal.