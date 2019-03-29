Pearl Harbor memorial to remain closed through the summer

HONOLULU (AP) — Repairs to the USS Arizona Memorial in Hawaii's Pearl Harbor are expected to keep the dock closed through the summer.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Thursday that the National Park Service says it has awarded a $2.1 million contract for repairs that are expected to be completed in time for the next Dec. 7, 1941, remembrance service.

Officials say repairs to the Honolulu landmark should be finished "by fall," but that means there will be no walk-on visitation at the Arizona memorial during the summer.

The newspaper reports that several deadlines to reopen the memorial have passed since visitation was suspended in May 2018 after staff discovered damage to the exterior concrete caused by a malfunction in the dock's anchoring system.

Officials say the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center will remain open.

