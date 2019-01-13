USS South Dakota submarine to soon join US Navy fleet

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A $2.6 billion submarine named for the state of South Dakota is getting ready to join the U.S. Navy fleet.

The Argus Leader reports that the 377-foot (115-meter) USS South Dakota will be commissioned on Feb. 2 at the Navy base in Groton, Connecticut. The vessel will be the 17th Virginia-class attack submarine to join the fleet.

The ship's commanding officer Craig Liddy says the submarine force's role is to stay undetected and ready to deliver a warfighting capability when needed.

The Department of Defense released footage of the submarine ahead of its commissioning ceremony next month, including photographs of the ship's sailors and a tour of the vessel. Some rooms on the ship are decorated with images of South Dakota cities, a state license plate and stickers from Deadwood bars.

