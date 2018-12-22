UW-Oshkosh, foundation reach $4.6 million settlement

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh and its private foundation have reached a multimillion-dollar settlement as part of the foundation's ongoing bankruptcy case.

The Post-Crescent reports the parties announced the $4.6 million net sum agreement late Friday. A federal district judge previously allowed the UWO Foundation and UW System to enter mediation.

According to a joint statement, the parties agreed "to confirm ownership of the Alumni Welcome and Conference Center," though it was not clear which side would own the center.

