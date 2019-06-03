UW thanks community of George for helping after crash

GEORGE, Wash. (AP) — The University of Washington held a thank you party this weekend for the community of George and the first responders who helped them following a bus crash in 2018.

The band was heading to the 2018 Apple Cup in Pullman when one of its charter buses crashed on Interstate 90 near George.

KREM-TV reports that of the 52 people on board the bus, 39 were taken to local hospitals. No one was seriously injured.

After the crash, George families brought Thanksgiving dinner for band members and UW staff.

The thank you barbecue was held Sunday at Quincy High School.

UW President Ana Mari Cauce and members of the Husky Marching Band presented checks totaling $5,000 to Grant County first responders and the George Elementary School music program.

