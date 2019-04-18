Uber rolls out feature urging riders to 'check your ride'

NEW YORK (AP) — Uber is releasing a new feature to help riders ensure they're getting into the right vehicles.

The development comes several weeks after a University of South Carolina student was killed after getting into a car she had mistaken for the Uber ride she hailed.

Uber said Thursday it would send a push notification to riders reminding them to check the driver and vehicle. The push alert will include the driver's name, photo, license plate number and vehicle make and model.

The ride-hailing giant is rolling out the feature first in Columbia, South Carolina and later nationwide.

Uber is also sending emails to every rider to outline the steps to make sure they're getting into the right car.