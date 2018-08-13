https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/article/Unattended-sailboat-found-at-Lake-Mead-Vegas-man-13152274.php
Unattended sailboat found at Lake Mead, Vegas man missing
BOULDER CITY, Nev. (AP) — An official says a search is on for a missing boater after his 25-foot sailboat was found floating unattended at the Lake Mead reservoir on the Colorado River.
Lake Mead National Recreation Area spokeswoman Christie Vanover said Monday that 69-year-old Brian Yule of Las Vegas was last seen about noon Friday leaving the Callville Bay Marina on his blue and white 25-foot boat.
Yule was reported missing Saturday morning, and a Nevada Department of Wildlife game warden found the boat a few hours later.
Vanover says National Park Service and Las Vegas police are also taking part in the search.
