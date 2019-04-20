https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/article/Unclaimed-remains-of-28-veterans-to-be-buried-in-13782645.php
Unclaimed remains of 28 veterans to be buried in Oregon
ROSEBURG, Ore. (AP) — The unclaimed cremated remains of 28 veterans have been removed from a mortuary in Roseburg, Oregon to be stored at the Douglas County Courthouse until May, when they will be buried with full military honors.
The News-Review of Roseburg reports that the remains include those of four men who served in World War I and 17 who served in World War II. Most of the men died in the 1970s and 1980s.
On May 14, the four World War I veterans' remains will be transported in a horse-drawn carriage to the Roseburg National Cemetery, where they will interred in the columbarium following a memorial ceremony.
Two additional memorials will be held in May for the other veterans.
