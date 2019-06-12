Union says tentative agreement reached in nurses' strike

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A union representing about 950 nurses on strike against an Ohio hospital says a tentative contract agreement has been reached.

The United Auto Workers announced Wednesday that the tentative agreement was reached with Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo. Nurses have been on strike there since May 6.

A union statement said the agreement addresses many of the nurses' concerns, including quality-of-life issues.

Nurses said staffing shortages were forcing them to routinely work extra hours and be on-call day after day. They said that was unsafe for them and their patients.

In a statement, the hospital said it is pleased nurses decided to end the strike.

The union plans to vote on the contract Thursday and Friday.

Technical workers and non-medical support staff reached contracts June 1.