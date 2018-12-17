Union workers on strike against Ashland manufacturer

ASHLAND, Wis. (AP) — Union workers at a northern Wisconsin manufacturer are on strike.

About 200 workers went on strike Sunday at C.G. Bretting Manufacturing Co. in Ashland in a dispute over wages, benefits and pension contributions.

Business representative Todd Humleker of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers says union members were prepared to continue working under terms of a contract that expired Saturday.

Bretting CEO David Bretting declined to comment to the Ashland Daily Press on Monday.

The company manufactures machines for the paper industry and employs about 400 people.

