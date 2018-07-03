Utah County sheriff resigns amid budget dispute

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Utah County Sheriff Jim Tracy is abruptly resigning this month after what he said was lack of communication from county leaders over a budget shortfall of up to $1 million.

Tracy said at a County Commission meeting Tuesday he'd need to reduce the jail's capacity by 128 beds and lay off as many as 20 employees because of a budget gap.

Commission Chairman Nathan Ivie said the sheriff's office can reassign money from other funds or seek federal assistance to avoid major layoffs or close part of the jail.

Tracy says the shortfall is largely due to costly medical needs of one inmate.

Tracy was planning to retire at the end of his term in January.

Republican and Pleasant Grove Police Chief Mike Smith is the only candidate on the November ballot to replace Tracy as sheriff.