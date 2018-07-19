Utah lawmakers approve changes to proposed shipping hub

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Utah Legislature has approved changes to a proposed shipping hub in Salt Lake City despite opposition from some local officials.

Lawmakers voted in a special session Wednesday to pass changes unveiled by Republican Gov. Gary Herbert earlier this week.

The changes shrink the size of the proposed trading hub, dedicate money for affordable housing and adjust its oversight structure.

A previous plan for the facility was approved by lawmakers earlier this year.

Critics including Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski, who is a Democrat, have accused state lawmakers of steamrolling local concerns.

Members of the city council supported Wednesday's changes and worked with Herbert before they were made public.

Supporters say they'll continue to make changes to the facility's plans as issues arise.